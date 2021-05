VENN joined KTLA’s 5 Live to break down the feud between Roku and YouTube TV, Fortnite’s Epic Games feud with Apple, and the non-feud between Pokemon in the new Pokemon Snap game.

You can watch KTLA 5 Live on the KTLA+ app on your Roku, Apple TV, and most smart TVs.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on May 6, 2021.