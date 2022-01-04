Samsung announces NFT integration with their upcoming line of TVs

Samsung has announced a new groundbreaking feature that will integrate the world of NFTs and their new line of televisions. The South Korean electronics giant released a press briefing stating their upcoming Micro LED, Neo LED, and The Frame smart TV models will all be equipped with NFT exploring, purchasing, and displaying capabilities. Through an innovative NFT marketplace aggregator and platform, users can now participate in the world of blockchain technology from the comfort of their sofa without having to place the remote down.
This segment aired on Monday, Jan 03, 2022.