In this edition of Finally Friday: Following a two-year pandemic pause, Sassafras Saloon is bringing the Big Easy back to Los Angeles just in time for Mardi Gras. The 2022 Modernism Week wraps up in Palm Springs, but you don’t have to take the 10 to feel transported to the desert. Pioneertown continues to inspire Angelenos with the new rooftop western-themed bar, Desert 5 Spot.

Follow Andy and Sam for more Southern California adventures.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 News on Feb. 25, 2021.