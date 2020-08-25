Scott Peterson death sentence overturned by California Supreme Court

It was a trial that made national headlines nearly two decades ago.

Scott Peterson was sentenced to death for the murders of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son. But now, the case is back in the spotlight due to the California Supreme Court overturning Peterson’s 2005 death sentence.

This segment aired on Aug. 24, 2020.

