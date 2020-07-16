Several big California school districts will continue remote learning in the fall

Many schools are still weighing the risks of reopening in the fall.

School districts, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Glendale and Pasadena, have announced they will start the new school year online. Orange County, Santa Ana, Anaheim and a handful of other districts have also decided on distance learning, which goes against a controversial recommendation made by the Orange County Board of Education.

That plan recommends kids, grades K-12, return to classrooms this fall without social distancing measures or face covering requirements. Daily temperature checks, frequent hand-washing and a nightly deep cleaning of classrooms are also part of the plan’s recommendations.

