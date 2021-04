Ski season is drawing to a close due to warmer weather.

Big Bear Resort and Mountain High announced they will close for the season Sunday, April 11. Snow Valley plans to stay open until April 18.

Mammoth Mountain is expected to stay open until at least Memorial Day. After that, officials will test the conditions and make a decision on when to call it a season.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on April 5, 2021.