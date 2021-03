Two skiers defied the odds after taking a heart-pounding plunge down Yosemite’s famed half dome. The skiers had to carefully carve their way down with little margin for error.

They even used ropes to rappel several sections of bare rock known as the “Death slabs.”

The entire run is about 48-hundred feet and took the two of them five hours to complete. Officials want to remind everybody that this trek is extremely dangerous and only for advanced skiers.