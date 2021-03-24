Smugglers hide cash and gold in toupées

Two people in India were arrested for attempting to smuggle gold under their toupées.
Authorities at the airport said they noticed the two had “suspicious hairstyles.”
This clip aired on KTLA 5 Live on March 24, 2021.
