In this edition of 5 Live’s “What’s the Word, Nerd?” segment, crafty YouTube streamers are tricking people into thinking videos of gameplay footage from the “Fifa ’23” video game are illegal World Cup livestreams. Plus, Warner Bros. and DC Studios give “Wonder Woman 3” the axe, and Jennifer Lawrence gets tangled up in a debacle for comments she made about female-led action movies.

This segment aired on 5 Live on December 08, 2022.