SoCal couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Sammy and Gloria Telles celebrated 70 years of marriage on April 21, 2021. They shared their secrets for a long-lasting union with their granddaughter, KTLA 5 Live’s Samantha Cortese.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on April 27, 2021.

