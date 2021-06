DKs Donuts and Princess Donuts L.A. are open 24/7, 365 in Santa Monica, frying up the family recipe that has been on the shelves for 40 years.

The company is celebrating National Donut Day, June 4, with live DJs and special flavors.

They are on 1614 Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica. Find them @dksdonuts and @donutprincessla.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on June 4, 2021.