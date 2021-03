A report has revealed that it costs San Francisco $5,000 per tent every month to house homeless people in parking lots across the city. That amounts to around $61,000 per year for each tent, a sum that is more than two and a half times the average price of a one bedroom apartment there, according to the San Francisco chronicle.

The eye-popping figures were revealed at a recent city budget committee meeting by Abigail Stewart-Kahn who is the interim director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. The program titled "Safe Sleeping Villages" has cost the city sixteen point one million dollars since its inception at the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Chronicle.