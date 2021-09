People wanting to buy a new home in California may soon face an additional upfront expense: solar panels that will reduce energy use.

The California Energy Commission voted unanimously in 2018 to adopt new energy efficiency standards, which would make the panels a requirement.

This segment aired Sept. 1, 2021, as part of the weekly 5 Live segment “California Living,” where Samantha Cortese quizzes Andy, Bobby, Robert and the viewers on real estate throughout Southern California.