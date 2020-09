From shrimp tacos to vegan fries to donut cheeseburgers, Oh My Burger in Gardena serves up delicious dishes piled high with wild toppings.

5 Live’s Robert Puente sampled an assortment of creative dishes and spoke to the owners about creating a decadent donut burger. Robert also tried other dishes like a garlic honey fried chicken sandwich in a hearty showdown of savory and sweet.

Find Oh My Burger at 2142 W. El Segundo Blvd. in Gardena.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live, Sept. 22, 2020.