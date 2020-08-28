Southern California theme parks ready to open to the public

Theme parks across Southern California are ready to reopen as soon as the state issues new health guidelines for reopening.

Executives for Disney, Universal and SeaWorld announced the parks are ready to safely reopen during a theme park roundtable in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. California theme parks have been closed since mid-March as they awaited guidance and reopening protocols.

This segment aired on Aug. 27, 2020.