Southern California traffic back to pre-pandemic levels

Traffic might become more of a problem than it was before the pandemic.

Traffic levels across Southern California have nearly returned to their pre-pandemic levels, according to the Southern California Association of Governments. The study found that currently, volume on the roads and freeways is down, but only 10% less than usual. That’s compared to the 80% decline seen back in April.

The study also found that more people are using cars and avoiding mass transit options like busses and trains, which could result in more air pollution and more congested roads in the long term.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on Aug. 21, 2020.