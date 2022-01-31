Sports Illustrated returns to the Super Bowl party scene with Los Angeles as the star player

Samantha Cortese talks to David Spencer, co-CEO and founder of Talent Resources Sports about the high expectations around having the Super Bowl in a town known for its entertainment and glam.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on Jan. 31, 2022.

