Sprinkles expands its confection empire with chocolates

Sprinkles Cupcakes is debuting a collection of chocolate bars inspired by their iconic cupcake flavors.

“Chocolates will be available so fans who don’t live near a bakery can enjoy these colorful handcrafted Belgian chocolate bars that mimic the flavors, aroma, and design of the iconic cupcakes, all from the comfort of their home,” Michelle Wong, Sprinkles’ vice president of marketing, told KTLA 5 Live.

The chocolates are now available at stores and begin shipping nationwide May 17.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on May 10, 2021.