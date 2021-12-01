Square Inc. changes its name to Block and Omicron coin skyrockets

Jack Dorsey has joined the likes of Mark Zuckerberg and Meta by changing the name of his company, Square inc. to Block. Dorsey recently vacated his position as CEO at Twitter to place all his focus on Square Inc (Block.) Dorsey founded the payment processing company back in 2009 and has since experienced massive growth over the pass years. Dorsey has publicly advocated for the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin and has expressed his belief that blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize the monetary system. Unfortunately, crypto requires much more regulation in order to protect investors and truly take the industry to the next level. Until then, half baked projects will continue to prey on unsuspecting investors. One project that has recently gained some steam due to the South African Covid variant, Omicron has attracted a huge influx of investments and has skyrocketed over 900% in the past week due to nothing else than sharing the name of the most recent Covid variant – Omicron.