Start your guilt free cheat day with Sugar Free Shack

What began as a passion project for her diabetic husband, Jeasy Monroy has developed a thriving bakery based on alternative sweeteners. Many studies have shown the negative health effects associated with sugar such as weight gain and inflammation but it’s easy to turn a blind eye to such things when sugar simply tastes so good. But what if our beloved desserts used something other than artificial sugars? Through the use of whey and monk fruit sweeteners, Sugar Free Shack is able to bake up some amazing desserts that taste just as good or likely better than other desserts packed with unhealthy sugars. Not only does Sugar Free Shack cater towards diabetics and those looking for a healthier alternative to sugar but many of their items are low in carbs making it a perfect choice for those on a keto diet.

From their cinnamon roll to their tres leches cupcakes, Sugar free shack is the place to satisfy those sweet cravings without any of the guilt. Check them out on their IG page or visit them at 17234 Hawthorne Blvd.

This segment aired on Wednesday, December 8, 2021