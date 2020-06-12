State officials back repealing California’s affirmative action ban

A push to restore affirmative action in the state of California passed its first test yesterday.

The state assembly voted in favor of putting the issue before voters later this year. If the state senate agrees, then Californians will decide whether or not to overturn the state’s affirmative action ban on the November ballot.

California has not allowed its public universities or government agencies to consider race in hiring and admissions since 1996, when 55 percent of voters approved the ban.

This segment aired June 11, 2020.