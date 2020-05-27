Strict parents create picky eaters

If you’re frustrated with your child’s picky eating, stop nagging them about it.

A new study in The Journal of Pediatrics finds that demanding children eat certain foods, or punishing them by restricting foods, causes them to become even pickier about what they eat.

One of the best practices for parents dealing with picky eaters is to expose children to the food multiple times.

This segment aired May 26, 2020.