For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are checking out a new dive bar in the San Fernando Valley, an architectural masterpiece reopening in L.A., and a roadside oyster bar in Ventura.

OyBar is quickly becoming the Valley’s hottest dive, with food leaving guests wondering, “They did what with what? And it tastes this good?” Chef and former comedy writer Jeff Strauss and chef de cuisine Kenya Bovey are hoping to convey their love for the diversity of L.A. cuisine in the shell of the former Oyster House.

UNESCO World Heritage Site and Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece Hollyhock House is finally back open to the public on Aug. 18 following a massive restoration and pandemic closure. In addition to the stunning preservation of Aline Barnsdall’s short-lived family home, you may want to add the sunset from the lawn in Barnsdall Art Park to your next date night. Tours are by appointment. Learn more about the grand re-opening party on Aug. 20 here.

Ventura locals and 101 daytrippers may be familiar with The Jolly Oyster. It’s been operating as one of the tastiest and most sustainable shellfish stands in California for 20 years. Find them in Ventura, Culver City, or DTLA at Smorgasburg.

