Sunbathers pack SoCal Beaches this weekend

People flocked to L.A. County beaches that reopened this weekend for the first time in months.

Beaches were supposed to be for active use only, but on the “Next door” app Malibu resident Rodger Grossman claims people were sunbathing, many were not wearing masks, and he says L.A. County sheriff’s deputies did nothing about it.

However Manhattan Beach Mayor, Richard Montgomery, says even though people did stop and sit, for the most part, beachgoers were respecting social distancing guidelines. Montgomery went on to say law enforcement and lifeguards were out explaining the rules to beachgoers.

This segment aired May 18, 2020.