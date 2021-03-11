Super Nintendo World set to open at Universal Studios: VENN + 5 Live

Emma Fyffe from VENN joined 5 Live to talk about the latest in video game and pop culture news.

A new dog shelter video game is benefiting real life animal rescues. ‘To the Rescue’ is a charming upcoming game where players run their own dog adoption shelter. Caring for pups, building out the shelter, and finding dogs their forever homes is the core gameplay, but best of all, 20% of proceeds will go to real life dog shelters.

The classic DC Comics character W onder Woman turns 80 this year. Fans around the world will can celebrate the character all year long. There are virtual comics available for free download, Lynda Carter’s 1975 Wonder Woman television series will be available to stream, and there’s even a DC Wonder Woman virtual 5k or 10k run fans can sign up for!

Universal Studios Japan has announced the opening date for their highly anticipated new theme park: Super Nintendo World. March 18th marks opening day in Osaka, and a U.S. based park is expected in the next few years. Fans of the Mushroom Kingdom will be able to explore Bowser’s Castle, eat Mario themed goodies, and even live out a video game in real life on the ‘Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge” ride.