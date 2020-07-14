Surgeon General defends ‘mixed signals’ on face mask policy

The U.S. Surgeon General is firing back at critics who say the federal government has given mixed signals about how best to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Back in February, the federal government said the public did not need to wear masks. Now, that stance has changed. President Donald Trump was seen wearing a mask during a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland over the weekend.

This segment aired on July 13, 2020.