Tayshia Adams may replace Clare Crawley in the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” according to multiple news outlets.

ABC has neither confirmed nor denied the rumored casting changes and a premiere date for season 16 of “The Bachelorette” has not been announced.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 4, 2020.