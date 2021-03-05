Tents for homeless people in San Francisco cost the city $5,000 every month, each

A report has revealed that it costs San Francisco $5,000 per tent every month to house homeless people in parking lots across the city. That amounts to around $61,000 per year for each tent, a sum that is more than two and a half times the average price of a one bedroom apartment there, according to the San Francisco chronicle.

The eye-popping figures were revealed at a recent city budget committee meeting by Abigail Stewart-Kahn who is the interim director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. The program titled “Safe Sleeping Villages” has cost the city sixteen point one million dollars since its inception at the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Chronicle.

Six tent sites were created last year as an attempt to move people out of indoor shelters when the pandemic hit. Residents are given 24 hour security, bathrooms, maintenance and three meals each day .

According to publication SFist, the cost of the program was thought to be covered by FEMA, but that apparently is not the case. The cost of the program will instead be covered by the $300 million dollar yearly budget set forth to address the homeless crisis.

SFist says many have been critical of the program and expects the numbers to spark additional controversy going forward.