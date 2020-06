5 Live discusses ABC naming Matt James as the first black ‘bachelor’. They also talk about the outrage from the Bachelor Nation when the title went to Peter Weber for Season 24 instead of fan favorite, Mike Johnson.

This segment aired June 12, 2020.