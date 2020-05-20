Live Now
‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart’ season finale recap

It’s The Robert Report: ‘Listen To Your Heart’ edition.

This week was the finale of the popular Bachelor spin-off and 5 Live’s Robert Puente breaks it down for us.

Although this may be the finale, don’t worry Bachelor Nation. This summer ABC will run the best and most memorable moments in the history of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with a brand new show called The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!

This segment aired May 19, 2020.

