The FBI may be coming for your Bitcoin

Holding your crypto assets on an exchange? Now may be the time to migrate your digital assets to offline cold storage wallets.

Originally announced in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, the FBI is starting a criminal task force dedicated to identifying, investigating and solving illicit activity committed through the blockchain and crypto exchanges.

The National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team or NCET will focus on prosecuting criminals laundering money through digital assets and seizing any funds illegally obtained.

Further regulation tends to be generally welcomed by the crypto community, as it encourages widespread adoption and utilization and discourages bad actors from tainting the integrity of the market.

This segment aired on Feb. 17, 2022.