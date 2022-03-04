The Friday fish fry of your dreams is in San Pedro

5 Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

On this week’s Finally Friday: The San Pedro Fish Market kicks off a social media giveaway to celebrate more than 65 years of Friday fish frys, plus a fun and free vista to appreciate friendship.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on March 4, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News