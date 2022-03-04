The Friday fish fry of your dreams is in San Pedro

On this week’s Finally Friday: The San Pedro Fish Market kicks off a social media giveaway to celebrate more than 65 years of Friday fish frys, plus a fun and free vista to appreciate friendship.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on March 4, 2022.
by: Samantha Cortese, Andy RiesmeyerPosted: / Updated:
On this week’s Finally Friday: The San Pedro Fish Market kicks off a social media giveaway to celebrate more than 65 years of Friday fish frys, plus a fun and free vista to appreciate friendship.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on March 4, 2022.