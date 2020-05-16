The latest experiments to combat against COVID-19

An engineering team from Harvard and MIT are developing a new face mask that glows when it comes into contact with the coronavirus. The mask is designed to emit a fluorescent light when someone with the virus breaths, coughs, or sneezes. The team says it could be worn by people using mass transit or traveling through airports.

And scientists researching anti-body treatments are now looking at cows for help. Sab bio-therapeutics in South Dakota are using cows who are genetically engineered with human chromosomes. They inject a non-infectious part of the coronavirus into the cow, who then produces human antibodies. Those antibodies once purified, could become a drug that might work to combat the coronavirus in humans.

This segment aired May 15, 2020.