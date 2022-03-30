Like pasta, pizza and gelato – this beloved restaurant made its way from Italy to the hearts of many here in the states. What started in 2015 in Milan, Italy, Flower Burger soon spread across Europe and eventually to the colorful city of West Hollywood. The first ever “rainbow burger” is an all plant based, 100% vegan cheeseburger consisting of only natural ingredients.

These sustainable, handcrafted, vibrant, hippy-inspired burgers come in six different options with the protein alternatives ranging from lentils to red-beans and chickpea. For some fun and tasty food you can visit Flower_Burger at 6029 1/2 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90034.