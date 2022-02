The NFL plans on issuing all Super Bowl ticket holders free NFTs to commemorate the historical event. Non Fungible Tokens is an emerging technology that runs on the blockchain and is said to be immutable and resalable. It’s extremely popular among consumers and big tech alike thus it’s no surprise the NFL is tapping into this space to provide attendees of the game a new form of souvenirs or digital keepsakes.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Feb. 2, 2022.