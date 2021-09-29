The Robert Report: I found the best peach cobbler in the South Bay

Move over pumpkin spice and make way for the peach cobbler.

From ooey-gooey flaky cinnamon rolls to rich, moist, and decked-out slices of cake, 5 Live’s Robert Puente tastes the menu at Sweet Red Peach in Inglewood.

Inglewood native Karolyn Plummer opened Sweet Red Peach in 2011. Plummer was an LAUSD teacher who said she found passion in educating her students and baking. By starting a small business in her hometown, she hopes to be a pillar in her community.

Sweet Red Peach is at 1035 S Prairie Avenue #2, Inglewood, CA 90301. Find them on Instagram here.