The second person accused of killing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen faced a judge for the first time

22-year-old Cecily Anne Aguilar made her first appearance in federal court this morning, via zoom. She’s facing charges of conspiracy and tampering with evidence. Investigators claim she helped 20-year-old U.S. army specialist Aaron Robinson dispose of Guillen’s body.

Robinson committed suicide last week, when cornered by Killeen police. Police say he admitted to Aguilar he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer, the same day Guillen disappeared.

This segment aired on July 6, 2020.