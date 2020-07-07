The woman in Central Park who called cops on a black man is facing criminal charges

The woman now known as “Central Park Karen” is facing criminal charges. Amy Cooper was arrested this morning for filing a false report.

In May, Cooper sparked national outrage after a viral video showed her calling police after a black man, who was birdwatching, asked her to put her dog on a leash. In the fallout, Cooper was fired from her job. She’s due in court this October.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

This segment aired on July 6, 2020.