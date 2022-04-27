Witness the Bored Apes come to life with the world’s first “phygital” restaurant. By utilizing the intellectual property obtained when purchasing an NFT, the owner Andy Nguyen set out to prove that NFTs are much more than a JPEG. Nguyen purchased the popular Bored Ape character (#6184) alongside two Mutant Ape characters for roughly $300,000 collectively, and rather than just being a part of the now-exclusive community, he started a brand and a business where crypto bros, foodies and NFT skeptics can congregate under one roof and enjoy delicious burgers.

To get a taste of some Bored Ape-made smash burgers, visit Board and Hungry at 2405 E. 7th St., Long Beach, CA 90804.

This segment aired on April 27, 2022.