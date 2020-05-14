Therapy dog provides virtual comfort during these challenging times

Laney the therapy dog is part of the Paws for Patients program that works with the Osborne Head and Neck Foundation.

Paws for Patients was launched in March 2020, and quickly evolved into a way to provide an online outlet for those at home needing a dose of happiness during these challenging times.

To schedule your online session go to: https://www.ohnifoundation.com/paws

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired May 13, 2020.