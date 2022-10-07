For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese visit a hidden Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills, try fresh uni at Grand Central Market, and share where to bring your Boo Crew to get in the Halloween spirit.

The Hideaway in Beverly Hills mixes up traditional SoCal Mexican cuisine. Chef Alex Moreno is a lifelong Angeleno and says he’s staying true to California while elevating baja favorites. We recommend the tableside options; it adds to an already spectacular ambiance.

Family Style is a family-oriented food festival featuring a food lineup with top-tier restaurants, merchandise from trending brands and designers, a kid’s area, and a curated music lineup. The festival is on Oct. 9, 2022, at Television City – 130 N. Fairfax, Los Angeles.

At Haunt O’ Ween, guests can explore nearly five acres of performances, games, decorations, rides, and more. Want to tire out the kids? Tell them to count the pumpkins. (There are 35,000 of them!) Haunt O’ Ween is just off the 101 at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 News on Oct. 7, 2022.