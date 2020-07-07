This new FDA-Registered fully transparent face mask claims to offer top-notch protection

A company called Redcliffe Medical Devices created a face mask that doesn’t hide your face and offers you supreme protection.

Their leaf mask claims to offer a high-efficiency filter that rapidly filters 99.97% of particles and as an extra level of protection, they include a carbon filter. The masks are also said to provide a more comfortable wear as the entire mask is developed from a medical-grade silicone.

Worried about a mask that fogs up? Well, the mask also includes a permanent anti-fog coating on the inside.

The mask is the world’s first FDA registered. Clear, UV-C sterilizing smart mask. The price for one mask is pretty steep at $49, but it includes a mask, a filter, and a carrying case.

The company has been able to start mass-producing the masks thanks to crowdfunding on IndieGoGo with over 13,000 backers and over 2.2 million dollars.

So perhaps masks like these will start to become more widely available, at a more reasonable price, in the future.

For more info visit their website.

This segment aired on July 6, 2020.