This organization is combating the xenophobia and racism against Asian Americans fueled by COVID-19

Hate Is A Virus is a movement to combat the rising xenophobia and racism against Asian Americans fueled by COVID-19.

Hate Is A Virus’ virtual event kicks off on May 23 to raise $1 million for Asian-led small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 with keynote speakers and panelists including olympian Apolo Ohno, host May Lee, actor Ludi Lin, and former NBA player Baron Davis.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/