This restaurant used blow-up dolls to ensure social distancing between customers

A restaurant in South Carolina, Open Hearth, is open for the first time since stay-at-home orders caused them to close down in March.

Open Hearth’s owners wanted to make the restaurant look as full as they could in a creative way to ensure social distancing. So they ordered ten blow-up dolls and dressed them up like patrons. Besides keeping customers spaced out, the owners are using disposable menus, and ensuring employees wear masks.

South Carolina is one of several states that started easing lockdown orders and have slowly been reopening businesses across the state.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

This segment aried May 14, 2020.