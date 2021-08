Following months of abnormal social activity for our pets, do dogs need a staycation, too? KTLA 5 Live’s Robert Puente visited Den Urban Dog Retreat in Cypress Park to find out.

His dog Westly got a truly Los Angeles experience, complete with a sound bath, mud treatment, nature hike, and nap time.

Den is located at 3252 Arroyo Seco in Cypress Park. You can find them on Instagram here.