Three out of ten Americans broke quarantine for sex, study says

For the millions who spent months stuck in quarantine, “closeness” was hard to come by. But a new study found out how many people escaped from isolation, for a little intimacy!

Three in ten Americans say they snuck out of quarantine in order to have sex during the shut-down. 30 percent of people left their own homes, while 51 percent confessed to inviting their partner over.

Nearly 80 percent even admitted to having more sex, while also using the lockdown to spice up their sex lives with their spouse.

