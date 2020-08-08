TikTok and WeChat to be banned under President Trump’s executive order

President Donald Trump has made good on his threat to issue an executive order banning TikTok.

According to the order, ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the video-sharing app, has 45 days to sell to a non-Chinese buyer, or TikTok will be banned from operating in the United States. Microsoft has reportedly been in talks to purchase the app.

The president issued a similar order about WeChat, a messaging app owned by Chinese tech company Tencent.

