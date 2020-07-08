TikTok may face a possible ban from being downloaded in the U.S., Mike Pompeo says

The popular TikTok app has been downloaded more than 2 billion times. But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells Fox News, the U.S. is seriously considering a ban.

He warns people should only download the app if they want their private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party. Tiktok is owned by a Beijing company, but says its data centers are located outside of China and are not subject to Chinese law.

In response to Pompeo’s statement, the CEO said TikTok has “no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience.”

This segment aired on July 7, 2020.