TikTok to sue Trump administration over executive order ban

TikTok plans to sue the Trump administration over its executive order banning the app in the United States and could file the lawsuit as early as Tuesday, according to a report by NPR.

Company officials argued that the president’s ban against its use in the U.S. is unconstitutional because they did not have time to respond. The suit will also say that the administration’s claim that TikTok is a threat to national security is baseless. A TikTok spokesperson said the company has never shared user data with the Chinese government.

This segment aired on August 11, 2020.