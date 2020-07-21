Trader Joe’s renames ‘racist’ packaging

Trader Joe’s said it’s almost done renaming its international foods after getting complaints that the labeling on some of its foods are racist. The rebranding comes after more than 2,500 people signed a petition started by a Bay Area high school senior.

The petition urged the store to get rid of names like “Trader Ming’s” for Chinese items or “Trader Jose” for Mexican food. Some say the names “exoticize” other cultures while making “Trader Joe’s” the default “normal” character. Trader Joe’s said while it was a light-hearted attempt at inclusiveness, they realized the names had the opposite effect.

This segment aired on July 20, 2020.